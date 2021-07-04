Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $28,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 9,007.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMC opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

