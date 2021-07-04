Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $32,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in UBS Group by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,668,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,063,000 after acquiring an additional 715,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UBS Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,464,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,455,000 after acquiring an additional 80,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.77.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

