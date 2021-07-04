Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 902,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kirby by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kirby by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after purchasing an additional 56,510 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.24. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

