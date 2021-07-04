Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 638 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Crane by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,931 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Crane by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 159,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

