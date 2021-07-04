BHPCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.82 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and $1.82 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00135251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00166962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,527.14 or 1.00280150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002921 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

