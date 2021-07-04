Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $121.11

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $121.11, but opened at $118.54. Bilibili shares last traded at $121.20, with a volume of 7,194 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.28.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after buying an additional 5,964,616 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited purchased a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.