BinaryX (BNX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,715.00

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $4.61 or 0.00013244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $2,715.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.90 or 0.01434725 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,215,868 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,547 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

