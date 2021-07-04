BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $31,281.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 209,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $72,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,165 shares of company stock worth $7,654,999 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

