Birchview Capital LP Takes Position in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Birchview Capital LP owned approximately 0.16% of Laird Superfood at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 66.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the period. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $261,657.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,881.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $134,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,070 shares of company stock worth $683,506 in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.12 million and a PE ratio of -11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

