Birdchain Market Capitalization Achieves $488,331.44 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Birdchain has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $488,331.44 and approximately $111,956.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00055311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00017996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.96 or 0.00793965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.30 or 0.08015157 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,587,673 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

