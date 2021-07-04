BitcoinPoS (BPS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,665.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $1,665.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,709,018 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,564 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

