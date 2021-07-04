BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 99.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in BlackLine by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.40.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,144.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

