BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of BGY opened at $6.55 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
