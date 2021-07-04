BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 187,091.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,178 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after buying an additional 217,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 379.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on E. Citigroup raised their price objective on ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of E opened at $24.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. Equities analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5813 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.