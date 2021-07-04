BlackRock Inc. Has $12.17 Million Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zymeworks by 292.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,999 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,160,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,541,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Zymeworks by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 578,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ZYME. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $36.48 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.64.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.