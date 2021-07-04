BlackRock Inc. Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.35% of BayCom worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the fourth quarter worth $2,596,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the first quarter worth $2,691,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in BayCom by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BayCom alerts:

BCML opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BayCom Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). BayCom had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.