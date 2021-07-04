BlackRock Inc. Purchases 7,430 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.97% of Retractable Technologies worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Retractable Technologies by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 26,215.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $393.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 88.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.