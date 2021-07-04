BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,946 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $12,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFIB. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Acutus Medical by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Acutus Medical by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Acutus Medical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 379,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Acutus Medical by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of AFIB opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $477.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFIB shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.