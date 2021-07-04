BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

