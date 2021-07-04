BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
