BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

NYSE BTA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.81. 34,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,790. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $13.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.