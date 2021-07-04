BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MYJ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 16,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,648. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

In other BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund news, insider John Perlowski sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $26,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. 5.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

