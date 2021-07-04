BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of MPA opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $16.14.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
