BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Plans Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $42.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.