BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $636.12

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 636.12 ($8.31) and traded as low as GBX 619 ($8.09). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 619 ($8.09), with a volume of 243,112 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 636.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

In other news, insider Ollie Oliveira acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.81) per share, for a total transaction of £14,828 ($19,372.88).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.