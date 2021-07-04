Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. 71,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,637. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 391,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 741,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

