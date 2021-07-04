Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 230,100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of PXH stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

