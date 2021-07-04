Blair William & Co. IL Buys 500 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 250.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACES. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 12,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 748.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 52,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31.

