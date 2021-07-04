Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 109.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 763.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $73.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

