Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of Hudson Technologies worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Hudson Technologies news, VP Kathleen Houghton sold 13,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $38,613.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,222 shares in the company, valued at $154,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Otto C. Morch sold 13,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $39,122.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,503 shares of company stock worth $137,073. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.40 million, a PE ratio of -49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

