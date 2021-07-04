Blair William & Co. IL Invests $28,000 in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $318,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.