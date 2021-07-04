Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

NYSE:OR opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.82. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.