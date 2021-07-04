Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

