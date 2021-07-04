Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 500 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 250.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $133,966,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,739,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,874,000 after purchasing an additional 421,091 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $619,000.

Shares of BATS ACES opened at $75.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31.

