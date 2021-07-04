Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $1,353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $6,652,000. 51.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

NYSE:OR opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.82. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

