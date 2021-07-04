Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Takes $463,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Chevron comprises 0.2% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Chevron by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 335,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,108,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,279. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.