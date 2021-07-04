Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Resources from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BONXF opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

