Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

BAH stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.75. 410,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,097. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

