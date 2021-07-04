Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) versus Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Boston Private Financial has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.9% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Boston Private Financial and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Private Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Boston Private Financial currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 59.32%. Southside Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.51%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Boston Private Financial.

Dividends

Boston Private Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Boston Private Financial pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boston Private Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Private Financial and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial 15.53% 6.40% 0.56% Southside Bancshares 41.21% 13.32% 1.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Private Financial and Southside Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial $367.59 million 3.31 $45.15 million $0.54 27.31 Southside Bancshares $281.56 million 4.37 $82.15 million $2.49 15.16

Southside Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boston Private Financial. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Private Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Boston Private Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include loans to individuals, such as residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans on investment or vacation properties, unsecured and secured personal lines of credits, home equity loans, and overdraft protection; and loans to businesses consisting of commercial and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, community lending programs, and construction and land loans. In addition, it provides wealth management solutions comprising planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services to individuals, families, institutions, and nonprofit institutions. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 57 banking facilities and 79 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

