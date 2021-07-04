BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $5.30

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.43. BRF shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 17,886 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BRF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BRF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BRF by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,343 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,031,000. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

