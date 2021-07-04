BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 490,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $24.11. 383,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,276. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.87. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

