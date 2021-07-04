Brokerages Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $829.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post sales of $829.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $820.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $839.00 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $608.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,075 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.04. 283,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,425. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $98.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

