Brokerages Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 205.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECHO opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

