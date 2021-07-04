Brokerages Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Announce $2.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.81. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $11.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $306.29.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after buying an additional 143,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,240,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDS stock opened at $338.47 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

