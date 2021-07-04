Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Illumina posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.32.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,630 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 808.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $474.73. 535,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,802. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

