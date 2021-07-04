Brokerages Anticipate Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

KURA stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 251,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.29 and a quick ratio of 24.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.90. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 547,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.