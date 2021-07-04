Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.66. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

MRCY stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.00. 290,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $88.96.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,551 shares of company stock worth $336,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

