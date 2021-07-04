Brokerages Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $726.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 145.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.79.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,463,000 after acquiring an additional 311,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,879 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 14.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,387,000 after purchasing an additional 289,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $32.21. 2,350,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,819. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.91. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

