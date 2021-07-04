Brokerages Anticipate The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Liberty Braves Group.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BATRK opened at $27.60 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

