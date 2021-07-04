Brokerages Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. trivago reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in trivago by 960.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in trivago by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in trivago by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 777,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in trivago by 815.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRVG stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

