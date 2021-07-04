Brokerages Expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. ADTRAN reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million.

ADTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.32. 129,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,474. The company has a market cap of $983.49 million, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

